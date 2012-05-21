Obama Is Crushing Romney In The Money Race

In the 2012 election between Obama is crushing Romney, according to the Washington Post.



The FEC filings for April just came through, according to the Washington Post.

In April, the Romney campaign raised $11.7 million, and spent $12.6 million. The campaign has about $9.2 million in cash on hand.

Obama raised $25.7 million for his campaign – more than double Romney’s haul, and spent. $14.6 million. He has $115 million cash on hand.

It’s a monster advantage.

According to a report from Politico’s Robin Bravender here’s how things stood up for April for the parties themselves.

The Democratic National Convention raised $14.3 million in April.

The DNC spent $14.5 million in the same month. And has about $24 million in cash-on-hand. And $4 million in debt.

The Republican National Convention raised about $3 million less than the DNC. But it spent less, about $9.3 million. The RNC has about $24.8 million cash-on-hand, which is $10 million more than the DNC. But the RNC also has $10 million in debt.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.