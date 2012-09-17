Obama Is Advertising In Video Games — Today's Ad Brief

Photo: AP

President Obama is advertising in video games like Madden NFL 13 to get the youth vote.

Carl’s Jr’s “Bouncing Steakhouse” gif shows advertisers how to use animated photos.





PepsiCo: 10% of the beverage giant’s digital-media budget in the U.S. is invested with startups.

Microsoft has a new SF-based startup marketing brand: “Solution Studio 415.”

This Finnish PSA against alcohol abuse is one of the best ads we’ve seen this year.



Hey, conservatives! Here’s the latest movie that exposes the liberal elite’s bias against, er, grey-haired white guys who drive Harleys through graveyards.

Jennifer Remling, global director of recruiting for AKQA, has left for R/GA.

