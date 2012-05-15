Obama Is About To Give A Huge Speech At Barnard's Graduation

President Barack Obama is about to take the stage at Barnard College to deliver the commencement address at the New York women’s college.



The president is expected to focus on the role of women in the public sector, as well as on his recent comments in favour of legalizing same-sex marriage.

While Obama is likely to avoid direct campaign references, the political undertones of the speech are clear. The women’s vote is expected to be pivotal in the 2012 presidential election, and Obama’s re-election campaign is looking to solidify it’s edge with the young lady demographic in the wake of a string of Republican PR setbacks. Obama is also scheduled to tape an interview with the ladies of The View this afternoon.

The Barnard speech will also likely serve as a counterweight to his Republican rival Mitt Romney’s weekend commencement speech at Liberty University, in which he sought to reassure evangelical Christians about his commitment to social conservative positions, including opposition to same-sex marriage.

We will be covering Obama’s speech live, so check back for updates.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.