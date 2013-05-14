OBAMA: The IRS' Targeting Of Conservative Groups Is 'Outrageous'

In his first public comments on the IRS’ targeting of conservative groups, President Barack Obama called the situation “outrageous” and said he would not tolerate the IRS working in anything less than a non-partisan manner.



“I’ve got no patience for it. I will not tolerate it, and I will make sure we find out exactly what happened on this,” Obama said at a joint press conference with British Prime Minister David Cameron on Monday.

The Obama administration has faced intense criticism since Friday, after the IRS apologized for inappropriately targeting groups containing the words “tea party” or “patriot” for additional scrutiny. Obama said that he didn’t learn about the IRS’ focus on conservative groups until Friday.

On Friday, White House Press Secretary Jay Carney said that if such actions occurred, Obama would expect swift action to be taken.

“This is something that I think people are properly concerned about,” Obama said Monday. ” …I can tell you that if you’ve got the IRS operating in anything less than a neutral and bipartisan way, then it is outrageous.”

