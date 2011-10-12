Obama Invokes Memory Of Steve Jobs To Push Jobs Bill

Photo: AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

President Barack Obama invoked the public remembrances of Apple CEO Steve Jobs to help sell his stalled jobs package.Speaking in Pittsburgh, Obama said his jobs bill would enable more entrepreneurs to follow in Jobs’ steps, referencing the discussions he had earlier with his jobs council.



“Well, one of our focuses today was on entrepreneurship. And we did this because the story of America’s success is written by its entrepreneurs; men and women who took a chance on a dream and they turned that dream into a business, and somehow changed the world. We just lost one of our greatest entrepreneurs, and a friend, Steve Jobs, last week. And to see the outpouring of support for him and his legacy tells a story about what America is all about. We like to make thing, create things, new products, new services that change people’s lives.”

“And that’s what people strive to do every day in this country. And most of the time people’s dreams are simple: Start-ups and storefronts on Main Street that let folks earn enough to support their family and make a contribution to their community. And sometimes their dreams take off and those start-ups become companies like Apple or Fed-Ex or Ford; companies that end up hiring and employing hundreds of thousands of Americans and giving rise to entire new industries. And that spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation is how we became the world’s leading economic power, and it’s what constantly rejuvenates our economy.”

