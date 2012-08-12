To Be Fair, Obama Also First Announced His Running Mate As 'The Next President'

Yes, it was funny.



Earlier this morning, when presidential candidate Mitt Romney introduced his running mate Paul Ryan for the first time, he called him “the next President of the United States.”

But this gaffe is not unusual.

In fact, four years ago this month, then candidate Barack Obama announced and introduced his running mate the EXACT same way.

“So let me introduce to you the next president-. The next vice president of America, Joe Biden!”

Fast forward to the 15:50 mark.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.