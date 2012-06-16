WATCH: Obama Chews Out A Heckling Reporter

President Barack Obama was just interrupted by a reporter during his announcement about his new immigration policy, which will end deportations of young illegal immigrants who pose no threat to national security.



A CNN clip from the press conference shows that the heckler was a Daily Caller reporter, who several people present identified as Neil Munro.

In the middle of the president’s remarks, the heckler interrupted him, shouting something we couldn’t understand. Obama responded with a death stare, and shouted him down:

“Excuse me sir, it’s not time for questions sir — not while I’m speaking.”

Later, as he concluded his remarks, Obama turned back to the reporter and said sternly:

“And the answer to your question sir — and the next I’d prefer you let me finish my statements before you ask that question, is that this is the right thing to do for the American people,” he said.

UPDATE: The Daily Caller tweeted its support of Munro this afternoon:

Photo: Twitter / @DailyCaller

Watch the video below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.