The White House only joined Instagram on Wednesday, but so far, they’ve been spectacular with their content.¬†



Thursday afternoon, the account posted a bird’s-eye view of President Barack Obama along a rope line before departing Goree Island, from which¬†African slaves were said to have been shipped across the Atlantic Ocean.

Here’s the video:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.