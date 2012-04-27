Another Poll Of Independents Spells CATASTROPHE For Obama

Photo: White House photo

This new Fox News poll shows a dead-heat between Barack Obama and Mitt Romney, but there’s an important underlier here that could be crucial as we move closer to the election in the fall.Again, it’s the Independents. Again, they are choosing Romney over Obama. But this time, there’s a better measure of how concrete they are in their support of Romney over Obama.



Take a look at the following two questions from the Fox News poll. The question reads, “Which of the following best describes how you feel about voting for [Barack Obama or Mitt Romney] for president in November?”

This is Obama:

Photo: Fox News

This is Romney:

Photo: Fox News

Look at the Independent column. An astounding 54 per cent of Independents would NEVER vote for Obama. That compares to just 37 per cent for Romney. Also, more Independents (37 per cent to 30 per cent) would “definitely” vote for Romney.

This is all great news for Romney and bad news for Obama. As has been the trend, Independents trust him more on the issues they think are the most important in this election.

Romney also beat Obama among Independents in the last Fox News poll. >>

