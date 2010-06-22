Obama Increasingly Isolated On Economic Policy, As G20 Draws Near

Photo: The White House

It increasingly looks as though Barack Obama will be the only world leader calling for more aggressive stimulus at this weekend’s G20 conference in Toronto.World leaders are making clear that they want no part. Germany has reiterated once again that it doesn’t need debt fuelled stimulus, per FT Alphaville. The country’s finance minister is also claiming that it hasn’t received any pressure from Obama, which may be true in a narrow sense (no direct pressure), but the President did send a letter to all the attendees telling them it was too early to take the training wheels off.



And our close allies the UK are also are in austerity mode, as are the Japanese, under new PM Kan, who has acknowledged that his country could face a Greek-like situation.

We wouldn’t bet on Obama winning anyone over this weekend. A lot of this austerity talk is about political credibility (rather than actual economics), and the last thing these leaders need to do is to start flip-flopping on this stuff.

The next strategy is to just hope none of it makes a difference to global demand and the US recovery.

