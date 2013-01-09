Meet The Corporate Sponsors Paying For Obama's Inauguration

Photo: Apple

President Barack Obama will be inaugurated for his second term on Jan. 21, an expensive event run and funded by the Presidential Inaugural Committee.For his second inauguration, Obama has authorised the group preparing for inauguration to accept contributions from corporate sponsors.



Though documents filed with the FEC will eventually reveal the full list of donors and the exact amounts contributed, the 2013 Presidential Inaugural Committee has released a partial list of donors.

Major corporate donors include Microsoft and AT&T.

The only other listed companies are health care company the Centene Corporation, marketer Financial Innovations, Inc, genetic research firm Genentech Inc, Stream Line Circle LLC and investment firm Whittier Trust Company.

Obama’s previous inauguration was the largest event to ever take place in the District of Columbia. It was also a lavish affair, costing $170 million that was raised entirely and strictly from individual donors. Obama also banned corporate donations at the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte last September.

See the list of corporate and individual donors here >

