Obama Inauguration Sets Record For Private Plane Travel

Let’s hope that none of these travellers were flying Madoff Air.



Washington Post: There were large-scale preparations: Washington Dulles International Airport transformed a 9,400-foot runway into a parking lot for visitors with their own aircraft. By 1:30 p.m. Monday, 119 private planes were lined up, said Courtney Mickalonis, a spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority. That number could reach 500 Tuesday.

The prior record was held by the outgoing president. His 2005 inauguration brought in 300 private jets.

Bloomberg: The Federal Aviation Administration is also getting ready for the influx of private and airline jets, and may open additional routes to accommodate the traffic, said Laura Brown, an agency spokeswoman.

Plus: among those taking private flights to D.C. was Boston Celtics guard Ray Allen

Hat Tip: WSJ’s Wealth Report blog

