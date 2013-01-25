31 Incredible Behind-The-Scenes Photos Of Barack Obama's Inauguration

Photo: White House photo

President Barack Obama’s inauguration was quite the spectacle on Monday, with between 800,000 to 1 million people descending on Washington, D.C., for the ceremony.We took a look at some of the best photos from press photographers, but White House photographers got a behind-the-scenes look at the day and the weekend leading up to the inauguration.



President Barack Obama stains shelves during a National Day of Service school improvement project at Burrville Elementary School in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 19, 2013. The First Family kicked off events for the 57th Presidential Inauguration by joining in the National Day of Service. President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama stain shelves during a National Day of Service school improvement project at Burrville Elementary School in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 19, 2013. President Barack Obama listens as First Lady Michelle Obama delivers remarks to volunteers during a National Day of Service school improvement project at Burrville Elementary School in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 19, 2013. Obama greets volunteers at Burrville Elementary School in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 19, 2013. First Lady Michelle Obama and Dr. Jill Biden are interviewed prior to the Kids' Inaugural Concert at the Walter E. Washington Convention centre in Washington, D.C., Saturday. First Lady Michelle Obama delivers remarks during the Kids' Inaugural Concert at the Walter E. Washington Convention centre in Washington, D.C., Saturday Supreme Court Justice Sonya Sotomayor administers the oath of office to Vice President Joe Biden during the official swearing-in ceremony at the Naval Observatory Residence on Sunday. Obama and Biden pause during a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., on Sunday. Barack Obama views a portrait of First Lady Michelle Obama before a church service at Metropolitan African Methodist Episcopal Church on Sunday. Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama attend a church service at Metropolitan African Methodist Episcopal Church on Sunday. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts administers the oath of office to Obama during the official swearing-in ceremony in the Blue Room of the White House on Sunday. President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden stand as they and their families attend an inaugural church service at St. John's Church in Washington, D.C., on Monday. Obama talks with House Speaker John Boehner and his wife Debbie Boehner at the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies tea in the Blue Room on Monday. Obama waits before moving to the West Front of the U.S. Capitol prior to the inaugural swearing-in ceremony. Obama talks with Biden during the inaugural swearing-in ceremony at the U.S. Capitol. Chief Justice John Roberts administers the oath of office to President Barack Obama during the inaugural swearing-in ceremony. Obama delivers his inaugural address. In this composite panoramic image, President Barack Obama delivers his inaugural address from the West Front of the U.S. Capitol. President Barack Obama pauses to look back at the scene before leaving the platform following the inaugural swearing-in ceremony. Obama signs four Cabinet nominations following the ceremony. Obama reviews the troops before the inaugural parade from the east steps of the U.S. Capitol. Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama wave to the crowd as they walk in the inaugural parade along Pennsylvania Avenue. President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama wave to people as they ride in the inaugural parade. Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden walk in the inaugural parade along Pennsylvania Avenue. Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama walk across the North Grounds of the White House to the inaugural parade reviewing stand. Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama watch from the reviewing stand as the Illinois float passes by during the inaugural parade on Pennsylvania Avenue. Obama watches the inaugural parade from the reviewing stand on Pennsylvania Avenue. Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama, and daughters Malia and Sasha watch the inaugural parade from the reviewing stand. Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama dance together at the Commander in Chief Ball at the Walter E. Washington Convention centre. Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama dance together during the inaugural ball at the Walter E. Washington Convention centre. Barack Obama waves to the crowd with First Lady Michelle Obama during the inaugural ball at the Walter E. Washington Convention centre. Want to see more inauguration photos? Check out 33 unforgettable photos from the day >

