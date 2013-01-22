33 Unforgettable Photos From Barack Obama's Inauguration Day

Photo: AP

An estimated 800,000 people descended on Capitol Hill Monday to celebrate the start of President Barack Obama’s second term with a day of political pageantry. From Bill Clinton’s Kelly Clarkson photo bomb to Joe Biden’s triumphant walk down the National Mall parade route, we’ve compiled our favourite images from the day’s festivities.



