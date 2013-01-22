33 Unforgettable Photos From Barack Obama's Inauguration Day

Photo: AP
An estimated 800,000 people descended on Capitol Hill Monday to celebrate the start of President Barack Obama’s second term with a day of political pageantry. From Bill Clinton’s Kelly Clarkson photo bomb to Joe Biden’s triumphant walk down the National Mall parade route, we’ve compiled our favourite images from the day’s festivities.
Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) arrives on the West Front of the Capitol for Obama's swearing-in. McCain later said he did not think Obama made enough conciliations to Republicans in his inaugural address.
Who says there's no bipartisan cooperation? Here, House Republican Whip Kevin McCarthy helps House Democratic Whip Steny Hoyer figure out how to work his smartphone camera.
So did Paul Ryan — the 2012 Republican vice presidential candidate was stuck behind Beyonce and Jay-Z as they left the platform after the ceremony.
Clinton works the room at the Inaugural Luncheon following the ceremony. Here he is with Sen. Carl Levin (D-Mich.) and Chief Justice John Roberts.
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton also held her own. It's not clear what she's doing to John Legend in this photo.
Malia Obama charms the crowd with her dance moves during the Inaugural Parade. The First Lady looks surprised.
