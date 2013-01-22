33 Unforgettable Photos From Barack Obama's Inauguration Day

Grace Wyler
inauguration barack obama

Photo: AP

An estimated 800,000 people descended on Capitol Hill Monday to celebrate the start of President Barack Obama’s second term with a day of political pageantry. From Bill Clinton’s Kelly Clarkson photo bomb to Joe Biden’s triumphant walk down the National Mall parade route, we’ve compiled our favourite images from the day’s festivities.

Crowds started gathering before dawn to see Obama's speech at the Capitol.

Obama supporters dance the Cupid Shuffle to stay warm while they wait for the ceremony to begin.

Funny hats. Always a staple in politics.

Obama prepares to step on to the platform for his ceremonial swearing-in.

Beyonce and Jay-Z make a stunning entrance on to the platform.

There's outgoing Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner.

And there's his likely replacement, Obama's Chief of Staff Jack Lew.

Outgoing defence Secretary Leon Panetta makes a jovial entrance on to the platform.

Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) arrives on the West Front of the Capitol for Obama's swearing-in. McCain later said he did not think Obama made enough conciliations to Republicans in his inaugural address.

Who says there's no bipartisan cooperation? Here, House Republican Whip Kevin McCarthy helps House Democratic Whip Steny Hoyer figure out how to work his smartphone camera.

Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) rocks a statement hat.

So does Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg. Here she is with fellow Justice Clarence Thomas.

Katy Perry and John Mayer were there too.

All of the Supreme Court Justices rocked some fly gear. Check out Justice Samuel Alito's shades.

Obama's big moment.

Bill Clinton photobombs Kelly Clarkson.

The country singer was apparently very popular.

Obama also stole a moment with Beyonce.

So did Paul Ryan — the 2012 Republican vice presidential candidate was stuck behind Beyonce and Jay-Z as they left the platform after the ceremony.

Clinton works the room at the Inaugural Luncheon following the ceremony. Here he is with Sen. Carl Levin (D-Mich.) and Chief Justice John Roberts.

Secretary of State Hillary Clinton also held her own. It's not clear what she's doing to John Legend in this photo.

Panetta gives First Lady Michelle Obama an eskimo kiss at the Inaugural Luncheon.

House Speaker John Boehner congratulates Obama on his inauguration.

Two Mongolian tourists wait for Obama's arrival for the Inauguration Parade.

The First Couple waves at supporters along the parade route.

Vice President Joe Biden lets loose on the parade route.

The parade kicks off with a ceremonial military band.

Malia Obama charms the crowd with her dance moves during the Inaugural Parade. The First Lady looks surprised.

Sasha and Malia Obama snap photos of the parade with their iPhones.

The Miami University of Ohio marching band makes its way down the National Mall.

Sasha Obama snaps a picture of her parents stealing a kiss in the reviewing stand.

The Obamas cheer on the parade with enthusiastic fist pumps.

Now for the moment you've been waiting for....

