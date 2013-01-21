President Barack Obama Has Officially Been Sworn In For A Second Term

President Barack Obama was officially sworn in for a second term in the White House Blue Room Sunday morning.
The ceremony was short and sweet — Obama will repeat the oath publicly tomorrow during his ceremonial Inauguration on the National Mall.
In a cute moment after his swearing-in today, Obama turned to his youngest daughter Sasha and said “I did it.”
Sasha replied: “Good job Daddy.”
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.