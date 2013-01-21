President Barack Obama Has Officially Been Sworn In For A Second Term

President Barack Obama was officially sworn in for a second term in the White House Blue Room Sunday morning.



The ceremony was short and sweet — Obama will repeat the oath publicly tomorrow during his ceremonial Inauguration on the National Mall.

In a cute moment after his swearing-in today, Obama turned to his youngest daughter Sasha and said “I did it.”

Sasha replied: “Good job Daddy.”

