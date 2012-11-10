Here's The Key Omission From Obama's Big Fiscal Cliff Speech

Photo: White House

Both President Barack Obama and House Speaker John Boehner spoke today on the looming fiscal cliff. Not much has changed from the last round of negotiations, but there was a key omission from Obama’s statement in the White House today that has led to some speculation that a compromise could be on the horizon.Obama said he wants new revenue, but never mentioned increasing marginal rates as part of that plan.



Conservative Brad Dayspring, a former aide to House Majority Leader and senior adviser to conservative super PAC YG Action Fund, thinks this could give the two sides some room for agreement:

And Politico’s Ben White thinks Obama opened the door:

