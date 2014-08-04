White House: 'Boehner Has The Gavel, But Ted Cruz Has The Power'

Senior White House adviser Dan Pfeiffer said Sunday it would be “foolish” to discount the possibility of the Republican-led House moving to impeach President Barack Obama, using an argument many Democrats have propped up in the past year.

“In the House of Representatives, John Boehner may have the gavel, but Ted Cruz has the power,” Pfeiffer said on ABC’s “This Week” with George Stephanopoulos.

Pfeiffer was arguing Boehner has not had complete control of his caucus — particularly among a vocal group of conservatives who are most likely to push for such a move.

Last week, the group of House conservatives pushed for — and eventually received — a vote to effectively end the Obama program that shields hundreds of thousands of young undocumented immigrants from deportation.

The House conservatives — along with Sens. Cruz and Jeff Sessions (R-Alabama) forcefully pushed the inclusion of such legislation to address the crisis along the U.S.-Mexico border. They painted it as a major reason thousands of unaccompanied minors have flowed across the border, though those minors would not be eligible for relief under the program.

Boehner has pointedly ruled out the possibility of impeachment, calling it a “scam” by Democrats and the White House to raise money ahead of the midterm elections. But Pfeiffer pointed to some of Boehner’s past comments — including when he said five days before last year’s federal government shutdown that it would not happen — as reasons to be sceptical.

“When the House takes an unprecedented step to sue the president of the United States, even though he is issuing executive orders at the lowest rate in 100 years, I think it would foolish to discount the possibility,” Pfeiffer said.

Stephanopoulos pointed out that it has been Democrats, not Republicans, who have mostly been stirring up the possibility of impeachment. Within the first three days of Pfeiffer saying he wouldn’t “discount” the possibility of impeachment last week, Democratic campaign organisations sent out no fewer than 21 emails mentioning impeachment.

