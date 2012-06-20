POLL: Obama's New Immigration Policy Is A BIG Hit

Photo: Getty

If early polling is any indication, President Barack Obama has gained the upper hand over Mitt Romney and congressional Republicans with his new immigration policy, which will stop the deportation of some young illegal immigrants in good legal standing.A new poll from Bloomberg, released today, shows that Independent voters are overwhelmingly in favour of the new policy, supporting Obama’s shift by an astounding two-to-one margin.



Similarly, 64 per cent of all likely voters said they would support it.

Unsurprisingly, the poll also showed a partisan divide — almost 86 per cent of Democrats supported the new policy, while about 54 per cent of Republicans said they opposed it.

The new poll comes a day after Latino Decisions released a survey of registered Hispanic voters in five swing states that showed Latino enthusiasm for Obama had exploded in the wake of the announcement.

The Latino Decisions poll found that 49 per cent of Latino voters surveyed in the five swing states of Florida, Virginia, Nevada, Colorado, and Arizona are now more enthusiastic about Obama. It marked an incredible change from early 2012, when 53 per cent said they were less enthusiastic about the president. And it gives Obama a huge advantage over Romney, who garnered enthusiasm from just 10 per cent of Latinos in the same poll.

Carmen Nieves, a 27-year-old Latino voter who participated in the Bloomberg survey, explained the discrepancy: “In that Republican Party, there is a tolerance problem,” Nieves told Bloomberg.

“These are things that have to be done, and I’m expecting them to be done,” she added. “I see a person who is doing his job.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.