OBAMA: 'I AM SORRY'

President Barack Obama

told NBC’s Chuck Toddin an interview Thursday that he is personally “sorry” about Americans losing their current health insurance plans under the Affordable Care Act.

“I am sorry that they are finding themselves in this situation based on assurances they got from me,” Obama said.

“We’ve got to work hard to make sure that they know we hear them and we are going to do everything we can to deal with folks who find themselves in a tough position as a consequence of this.”

Obama’s apology comes amid backlash over a broken promise from 2010, when he repeatedly said that under Obamacare, “If you like your plan, you can keep it.”

Customers in the individual insurance market are finding that they are at risk of losing coverage from their current policies if they have changed since the Affordable Care Act was passed in 2010, and don’t meet certain minimum requirements of the law.

The rollout of the federal health-care law has also been plagued by a dysfunctional website, HealthCare.gov. The White House says the website will be fixed by the end of November, pushing up close on a Dec. 15 sign-up deadline to receive benefits by the start of 2014.

On Wednesday, the White House met with every Senate Democrat up for re-election in 2014, facing their venting and anxiety about the troubled rollout.

