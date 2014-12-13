OBAMA: 'I Spend Most Of My Time Watching ESPN In The Morning'

President Barack Obama is apparently a devotee of ESPN.

During a Friday morning interview with Colin Cowherd on ESPN Radio, Obama said he spent his mornings watching the sports channel.

“I spend most of my time watching ESPN in the morning. I get so much politics I don’t want to be inundated with a bunch of chatter about politics during the day,” he said.

Cowherd pressed Obama on how much free time he actually had to watch sports games while leading the country. The president said he enjoyed ESPN’s “SportsCenter” but usually could not watch full games.

“‘SportsCenter’ when I work out in the morning gives me a pretty good sense about what’s going on. I can’t sit down and watch an entire game except maybe the Super Bowl, or the NBA Finals, or the World Series,” he replied.

However, Obama said he would turn on ESPN when reading a “really fat briefing book.”

“There are times that I will admit at night, when I’ve got a really fat briefing book, where I might have the game on with the sound off,” he said, pausing to reflect on the status of his Chicago teams. “But I have to say this year the Bears haven’t given me that much reason to want to watch the game. The Bulls I’m feeling more optimistic about.”

