Obama: I'll Give You My BlackBerry When You Take It From My Cold Dead Hands (Clip)





Barack Obama has a BlackBerry problem. He’s hooked on the phone, but he’s about to lose it when he becomes president. In an interview airing tonight on ABC, Barbara Walters asked the president-elect about how he’s going to handle losing his favourite gadget. Obama seems to be working on a run-around so he can keep the phone.

ABC News: WALTERS: How are you going to get along without your Blackberry?

OBAMA: (Laughs). This is a problem. I, you know, one of the things that I’m going to have to work through is how to break through the isolation … the bubble that exists around the president. And I’m in the process of negotiating with the Secret Service, with lawyers, with White House staff …

WALTERS: You might have a Blackberry?

OBAMA: Well, I’m, I’m negotiating to figure out how can I get information from outside of the 10 or 12 people who surround my office in the White House. Because, one of the worst things I think that could happen to a president is losing touch with what people are going through day to day.

In case you’re wondering, he can’t keep the phone because there’s fear that it could be hacked, plus all presidential emails and communications are saved for historical purposes. If he were do to quickly snap off a flame-mail, he’d look like an idiot. Then again, he is a grown adult who we trust to run the country, so he’s probably capable of handling a BlackBerry.

