Obama Had The Perfect Response When Republicans Dissed Him During The State Of The Union

President Barack Obama delivered a rather unexpected applause line during his State of the Union address Tuesday night.

“I have no more campaigns to run,” Obama said, attempting to proceed to the next sentence.

However, Republicans saw a chance to snark on the president and seemed to deliver a relatively thunderous round of applause for the comment.

Obama fired back with an impromptu line that got even more positive howls of support from Democratic lawmakers present.

“I know because I won both of them,” he quipped.

After pausing for several seconds to embrace the support, Obama then returned to his prepared remarks.

“My only agenda for the next two years is the same as the one I’ve had since the day I swore an oath on the steps of this Capitol: to do what I believe is best for America. If you share the broad vision I outlined tonight, join me in the work at hand,” he continued.

Watch video of the back-and-forth below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.