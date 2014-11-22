OBAMA: 'I Forgot My Blackberry'

Reuters President Barack Obama displaying his Blackberry to reporters after nearly leaving it behind ahead of a flight to Vegas on November 21, 2014.

President Barack Obama almost left behind his cell phone at home on Friday morning before departing the White House for Las Vegas, Nevada where he is set to officially sign his executive actions on immigration.

According to a press pool report written by Detroit News Washington Bureau Chief David Shepardson, Obama left the White House shortly after 10:30 a.m. and boarded his helicopter, Marine One, which is taking him to the airport for his flight. Shepardson reported that Obama got off the helicopter “almost immediately” and headed back into the White House.

“I forgot something,” Obama said.

When he returned to the helicopter, the reporters who were there asked him about what he left behind. He revealed that it was his Blackberry.

“I forgot my Blackberry,” he said while waving the phone in the air.

Obama also had a question of his own for the reporters who inquired about his lapse.

“Didn’t you guys ever forget something?” he asked.

Obama announced his executive actions on immigration in a primetime speech last night. He is scheduled to arrive in Nevada at 3:20 p.m. Eastern time.

