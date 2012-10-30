OBAMA: 'This Is Going To Be A Big And Powerful Storm'

Photo: Courtesy of the White House

President Barack Obama warned Monday that Hurricane Sandy is a “big and powerful storm.” “This is a serious storm,” Obama said, addressing the nation from the White House hours after returning from the campaign trail. “We are certain that this is going to be a slow moving process…and millions of people are going to be affected.”



“Transportation is going to tied up for a long time,” Obama added. “The public should anticipate that there’s going to be a lot of power outages.”

He emphasised that those in Sandy’s path should “listen to what local officials say.”

“When they tell you to evacuate, evacuate,” he warned. “Don’t wait, don’t hesitate.”

Responding to a reporter’s question, Obama added later that he doesn’t expect the storm to have an effect on next week’s election.

“The election will take care of itself,” he said.

