Hurricane Matthew is turning into a storm that we will not be forgetting anytime soon. It pummelled Haiti and eastern Cuba on Tuesday and is now headed for the Bahamas and Florida. President Obama recently confirmed our worst fear: that the storm could grow even stronger before it reaches Florida by Thursday evening.

