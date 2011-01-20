SPARKS FLY AT PRESS CONFERENCE: Bloomberg Reporter Challenges Hu On Human Rights Question

CNBC



Obama is starting to talk about how much cooperation that’s going on between the two countries.

“Cooperation between our two countries is good for the world… together we’ve gone from the brink of catastrophe to recovery.”

“What’s needed is a spirit of cooperation.”

Some comments about technological cooperation… clean energy research… intellectual property.

Obama: “The RMB remains undervalued.“

Now talking global denuclearization.

Now Hu is talking….

“Want to express sincere appreciation to President Obama…”

Obama and Hu had a “constructive discussion.”

Talking about “strengthening cooperation.”

Question time:

First question to Obama:

Q: How can you justify working with someone with such a terrible human rights record?

A: China has a different political system and is at a different state of development.

Question from Bloomberg‘s Hans Nichols:

Q: Why didn’t you answer a previous question about Human rights posted by my colleague?

A: Hu Jintao says he never heard the question. Then says China does care about human rights. He then goes onto say that trade is in part based on human rights, and not messing with each other’s business.

More from Hans Nichols to Obama:Q: Does the Chinese refusal to properly price the yuan create joblessness in the US?

A: Basically no answer.

