Everyone Is Talking About Obama's 'Horses And Bayonets' Zinger From The Debate

Although the third presidential debate was relatively lacking in fireworks, President Barack Obama did have at least one “meme-able” one-liner, according to reactions on Twitter.



Responding to Mitt Romney’s claim that the U.S. military has fewer resources than its had since 1916, Obama quipped:

“You mentioned the Navy, for example, and that we have fewer ships than we’ve had since 1916,” Obama said. “Well Governor, we also have fewer horses and bayonets.”

Twitter said the line prompted the debate’s highest number of tweets per minute, with 105,767 tweets. It also spawned several mock Twitter and Tumblr accounts, and caused a huge spike in Google searches for “bayonets.”

Watch the clip below:

