Obama Hopes To Reverse Spending Cuts In Stimulus

The Senate only passed the stimulus bill by eliminating some spending that was in the house version. But as everyone tries to has out a compromise, it looks like Obama is still leaning towards the fattest of the bills:



WSJ: To make room for added spending, the White House, joined by House Democratic leaders, is pressing to scale back certain Senate-passed tax breaks, including measures intended to boost auto and home sales.

White House officials said they can hold on to support for the package, even if spending is increased as a share of the total plan. “We don’t think it’s that precarious,” one administration official said.

But in pushing for more generous spending, the White House risks alienating moderate Republicans and Democrats in the Senate, who supported the package only after more than $110 billion was trimmed from it.

