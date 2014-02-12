Here's The MVP Guest List For Tonight's White House State Dinner

The White House has released the guest list for Wednesday night’s State Dinner in honour of French President Francois Hollande.

Per usual, the guest list has some big names. Here are some of the more notebale names on the list:

J.J. Abrams

New York Times executive editor Jill Abramson

Peter Angelos, majority owner of the Baltimore Orioles

Steve Clemons, editor of The Atlantic Magazine

Stephen Colbert, host of “The Colbert Report”

Joanna Coles, editor-in-chief of Cosmopolitan

Jason Collins, professional basketball player

Bradley Cooper, actor

Ken Ehrlich, television producer and director

Bill Haslam, Tennessee governor (R)

Kevin Johnson, Sacramento mayor (D)

Mindy Kaling, actress

Christine Lagarde, managing director of the International Monetary Fund

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, actress

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla

Michael Nutter, Philadelphia mayor (D)

Rep. Paul Ryan (R-Wis.)

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.)

Rev. Al Sharpton

Peter Shumlin, Vermont governor (D)

David Stern, former NBA commissioner

Jeff Zucker, president of CNN

Mary J. Blige is also performing at the State Dinner.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.