Here's The MVP Guest List For Tonight's White House State Dinner

The White House has released the guest list for Wednesday night’s State Dinner in honour of French President Francois Hollande.
Per usual, the guest list has some big names. Here are some of the more notebale names on the list:
- J.J. Abrams
- New York Times executive editor Jill Abramson
- Peter Angelos, majority owner of the Baltimore Orioles
- Steve Clemons, editor of The Atlantic Magazine
- Stephen Colbert, host of “The Colbert Report”
- Joanna Coles, editor-in-chief of Cosmopolitan
- Jason Collins, professional basketball player
- Bradley Cooper, actor
- Ken Ehrlich, television producer and director
- Bill Haslam, Tennessee governor (R)
- Kevin Johnson, Sacramento mayor (D)
- Mindy Kaling, actress
- Christine Lagarde, managing director of the International Monetary Fund
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus, actress
- Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla
- Michael Nutter, Philadelphia mayor (D)
- Rep. Paul Ryan (R-Wis.)
- Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.)
- Rev. Al Sharpton
- Peter Shumlin, Vermont governor (D)
- David Stern, former NBA commissioner
- Jeff Zucker, president of CNN
Mary J. Blige is also performing at the State Dinner.
