Obama Holds Three-Day Late News Conference On Terrorist Attack, Doesn't Wear A Tie

Normally, those who obsessively focus on terrorism, while disregarding other events, are guilty of getting fooled by randomness. They see one epic event and conclude that it’s a bigger deal than it really is, even if the actual threat doesn’t mean its spectacularness.



In the case of the Detroit would-be bomber, we’re getting fooled by randomness in the other direction. Because it didn’t go off, it’s not being treated as that big of a a deal, at least not by the President, who finally got around to interrupting his vacation today to speak on the matter.

Glynnis Macnicol of Mediatite sums it up pretty well:

[It was] exactly the sort of presser the President should have given three days ago — including the lack of tie and questions, because those are the sort of things you expect from rushed together statement from a president on vacation. Unfortunately, the casualness of his attire matched with the shortness of the statement, and the lack of questions felt a bit tone deaf considering the President and his advisers had the entire weekend to prepare for it. Moreover, they only served to underline concerns that the President perhaps did not have a grasp of the seriousness of the situation. Obama also “strongly condemned” the suppression of the protests in Iran (something he didn’t do back in June).

