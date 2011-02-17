Obama To Meet Steve Jobs And Other Tech Leaders For Dinner In S.F.

President Obama will meet with Apple chief Steve Jobs and other high-tech leaders at a private dinner in San Francisco on Thursday night, according to reports.



Jobs was spotted earlier today leaving a cancer treatment centre at Stanford University, but is apparently feeling well enough to have dinner with the prez. The event will take place at an unannounced private location.

Obama’s last visit to the Bay Area was a $30,000-per-head fundraiser at the Palo Alto home of Google VP Marissa Mayer in October. He also met with Jobs for an hour in a hotel near the airport for that trip.

Other guests at the dinner will reportedly include Google CEO Eric Schmidt, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Intel CEO Paul Otellini, and Cisco CEO Paul Chambers. Jeffrey Immelt, the former GE CEO whom Obama named as chairman of the new White House Council on Jobs and Competititveness last month, will also be there according to ABC News. Venture capitalists John Doerr and Steve Westly may also be on the list, says the San Francisco Chronicle.

The visit will be Obama’s eighth official trip to California. He leaves Thursday night to visit an Intel plant in Oregon.

