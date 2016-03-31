'So nice you came to Havana!': Obama made a historic appearance on Cuban TV

During his landmark trip to Cuba in late March, President Obama took some time to make a historic appearance on a popular Cuban television show.

Obama appeared on “Vivir del Cuento,” hosted by famous Cuban comedian Luis Silva. In the segment, Obama visits the home of Silva’s character, Pánfilo, where the president learns to play dominos and describes his trip to the previously isolated island nation.

“The people have been wonderful. The food has been excellent,” Obama says, when asked about his visit. “The Cubans here have all treated my family so nicely, so I’m very, very grateful, and I’m so excited to make this trip.”

Pánfilo also advises Obama to take a bike taxi to get to the baseball game between the Cuban national team and the Tampa Bay Rays the following day. Obama says that he plans to take “the Beast,” his heavily armoured limousine, instead, but cautions that the secret service would be upset if it got hit by any foul balls.

US Embassy in Cuba/YouTube President Obama is greeted by Pánfilo and his friends.

The character Pánfilo has a running gag in which he attempts to contact Obama at the White House.

Ahead of Obama’s visit to Cuba, another clip appeared online, showing Pánfilo finally getting through to Obama with a phone call, during which he gave advice to Obama about travelling to the island — including to pack light, so he wouldn’t get delayed at the airport.

