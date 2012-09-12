HILLARY CLINTON: 'There Is No Justification For This — None'

Photo: State Dept.

Secretary of State Hillary Clinton just addressed the attacks on U.S. missions in Egypt and Libya, which have left four dead, including the U.S. Ambassador to Libya.”This is an attack that should shock the conscience of people of all faiths around the world,” Clinton said.



“This was an attack by a small and savage group – not the government or people of Libya,” she added.

“There is no justification for this — none. Violence like this is no way to honour religion or faith.”

On the death of U.S. Ambassador Chris Stevens, Clinton said:

“He risked his life to stop a tyrant then gave his life trying to help build a better Libya. The world needs more Chris Stevenses.”

Clinton said it was “especially difficult that this happened on Sept. 11.”

Republican Sen. John McCain said Clinton’s speech had “just the right message and tone”:

Photo: Twitter

President Obama is supposed to speak around 10:35 a.m. from the Rose Garden.

You can watch Clinton’s remarks here. You can watch Obama’s here.

We’ll have more as it breaks…

