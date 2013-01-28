CBS Interviewer Asks Obama And Hillary Clinton About 2016, And Obama Jokes He's 'Incorrigible'

Photo: CBS

President Barack Obama joked with CBS’ Steve Kroft that the White House press corps is “incorrigible” when Obama and Hillary Clinton’s joint “60 Minutes” interview turned speculation about whether Clinton would run for president in 2016.Kroft asked Obama if there was a “date of expiration” on his endorsement of Clinton. Obama heaped praise on Clinton during a 30-minute long interview on “60 Minutes” Sunday night. It was Obama’s first-ever joint appearance with anyone other than First Lady Michelle Obama.



Neither Obama nor Clinton would speculate on 2016. From the transcript of the relevant part of the interview:

Steve Kroft: What’s the, I have to ask you, what’s the date of expiration on this endorsement?

Secretary Clinton: Oh, Steve, what– you know–

Steve Kroft: No, no, I have to ask that question. I mean, come on. You’re– I mean, you’re sitting here together. Everybody in town is talking about it already and the inter– and this is– it’s taking place.

President Obama: You know, Steve, I gotta tell you, the– you guys in the press are incorrigible. I was literally inaugurated four days ago. And you’re talking about elections four years from now.

Secretary Clinton: Yeah, and I am, as you know, Steve, I am still secretary of state. So I’m out of politics. And I’m forbidden from even hearing these questions. I think that, you know, look, obviously the president and I care deeply about what’s going to happen for our country in the future. And I don’t think, you know, either he or I can make predictions about what’s going to happen tomorrow or the next year. What we’ve tried to do over the last four years is get up every day, have a clear-eyed view of what’s going on in the world. And I’m really proud of where we are.

Here’s video of the first part of the interview (the exchange from above comes toward the end):



