Obama Will Have His First-Ever Joint Interview With Hillary Clinton On '60 Minutes' Sunday

Photo: White House/Pete Souza

President Barack Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will participate in their first-ever joint interview that will be broadcast on “60 Minutes” Sunday.CBS’ Steve Kroft will conduct the interview. It’s Obama’s first-ever joint appearance with anyone other than First Lady Michelle Obama, the network said in a release. The interview will air on Sunday.



Kroft and Obama have a long history. Obama granted Kroft his first interview after winning the 2008 election, and Kroft had interviewed Obama five times before that. Kroft also interviewed Obama after the mission that killed Osama bin Laden in 2011.

The last time Kroft interviewed Obama was for a September episode of “60 Minutes” in which Obama slammed then-Republican nominee Mitt Romney for his criticism of the response to the terrorist attack on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi. CBS took heat for that interview when the network later released an exchange during which Obama was hesitant to term the assault a “terrorist attack.”

Incidentally, Benghazi will likely be a heavy topic of conversation this time around, too. On Wednesday, Clinton went through a marathon day of testimony before Congress on the attack. She had a particularly fiery exchange with Sens. Ron Johnson and Rand Paul, who said he would have relieved her of her duty.

Look for the subject of Clinton’s political future — particularly the 2016 election — to come up, as well.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.