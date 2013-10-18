OBAMA: Here Are The Three Things That We Could Do To Fix Our Economy Right Now

Joe Weisenthal

During his speech to mark the end of the Debt Ceiling standoff, President Obama identified three things that should be addressed right away to fix the economy.

Here they are:

1 We should pursue a balanced approach to a Federal budget. Basically, he wants to come up with a long-term budget plan that ease long-term burdens while not imposing much austerity now.

2 We should fix immigration. He says this will add significantly to GDP.

3 Passing a farm bill. The Senate has already passed a bill to provide stable laws and subsidies.

He noted that there’s a lot more he’d like to see, but that he feels these are areas where the government can get stuff done.

For more on Obamas speech, see here.

