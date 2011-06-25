Check Out The Mouthwatering Food That Obama Feasted On With Hedge Funders Last Night

Photo: Daniel
Last night Obama headed to the Upper East Side to wine and dine Wall Street.The DNC fundraiser at tony restaurant Daniel cost attendees $35,800 each.
The dinner was part of Obama’s plan to win back the group of financiers that helped him cruise past McCain in 2008.
We know what the menu was, so we prepared a food tour of last night’s incredible meal.
(Some of the pictures come from Daniel, others represent the item that was served…)
For dessert: Citrus Marinated Strawberries; Vanilla-Raspberry Gelée, Sablé Breton, Yuzu Sorbet; Chocolates, Madelaienes and Petits Four
