Check Out The Mouthwatering Food That Obama Feasted On With Hedge Funders Last Night

Photo: Daniel

Last night Obama headed to the Upper East Side to wine and dine Wall Street.The DNC fundraiser at tony restaurant Daniel cost attendees $35,800 each.



The dinner was part of Obama’s plan to win back the group of financiers that helped him cruise past McCain in 2008.

We know what the menu was, so we prepared a food tour of last night’s incredible meal.

(Some of the pictures come from Daniel, others represent the item that was served…)

Daniel Boulud himself cooked the meal, which consisted of... Maine lobster salad... with roasted beets. Duos of Black Angus beef. Braised short ribs... with young spinach. Roasted tenderloin... (or it may have been pork tenderloin...) with stuffed potato and... and hen of the woods mushrooms. For dessert: Citrus Marinated Strawberries; Vanilla-Raspberry Gelée, Sablé Breton, Yuzu Sorbet; Chocolates, Madelaienes and Petits Four And they didn't have these, but these are some of the other dessert options at Daniel... Amazing!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.