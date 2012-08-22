There Are Still A Bunch Of Hedge Funders Raising Money For Obama

Photo: AP

Even though most of the hedge funder’s political contributions have gone to Republican candidate Mitt Romney, there are still a bunch that are donating to Obama’s re-election campaign.Absolute-Return Magazine’s Lawrence Delevingne has compiled an updated list of hedge fund bundlers using the centre for Responsive Politics and a list of fundraisers on BarackObama.com.



Here’s a rundown hedge funders who have recently raised money for Obama’s campaign.

Scott Nathan (Baupost Group)

Hamilton Jones (Blackstone)

Les Coney (Merisow Financial)

James Chanos (Kynikos)

Jonathan Burgstone (Symbol Capital)

Stephen Robert (ex-Renaissance Technologies)

Cappy McGarr (McGarr Capital)

Jewelle Bickford (Genspring Family Offices)

Lynn Meredith (Meredith Family Investments)

Judith-Ann Corrente and Wim Kooyker (Blenheim Capital Management)

Joseph Gutman (Grosvenor Capital Management)

So far, there are 25 hedge funders raising money for Obama’s campaign compared with Romney’s 31.

