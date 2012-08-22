There Are Still A Bunch Of Hedge Funders Raising Money For Obama

Photo: AP
Even though most of the hedge funder’s political contributions have gone to Republican candidate Mitt Romney, there are still a bunch that are donating to Obama’s re-election campaign.Absolute-Return Magazine’s Lawrence Delevingne has compiled an updated list of hedge fund bundlers using the centre for Responsive Politics and a list of fundraisers on BarackObama.com.
Here’s a rundown hedge funders who have recently raised money for Obama’s campaign.
- Scott Nathan (Baupost Group)
- Hamilton Jones (Blackstone)
- Les Coney (Merisow Financial)
- James Chanos (Kynikos)
- Jonathan Burgstone (Symbol Capital)
- Stephen Robert (ex-Renaissance Technologies)
- Cappy McGarr (McGarr Capital)
- Jewelle Bickford (Genspring Family Offices)
- Lynn Meredith (Meredith Family Investments)
- Judith-Ann Corrente and Wim Kooyker (Blenheim Capital Management)
- Joseph Gutman (Grosvenor Capital Management)
So far, there are 25 hedge funders raising money for Obama’s campaign compared with Romney’s 31.
