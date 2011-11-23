Obama Heckled In New Hampshire By Occupy Wall Street Supporters

President Barack Obama was just heckled in New Hampshire by apparent Occupy Wall Street supporters.



About 3 minutes into his speech at Manchester Central High School, one person shouted “Mic Check” which was echoed by several voices. They continued shouting for nearly a minute, as Obama smiled and tried to continue on with his speech.

We could only hear part of what they were shouting, but it started off: “Mr. President — over 4,000 peaceful-protesters — have been arrested…”

Supporters of Obama tried to drown out the protesters by chanting “OBAMA.” Obama asked the protesters to let him move on, saying “I’ll listen to you, and you listen to me.”

“Families like yours, young people like the ones here today — including the ones who were just chanting at me — you’re the reason that I ran for office in the first place,” he said.

He added: “Among the Occupy crowd there is a profound sense of frustration that the essence of the American dream … is slipping away.”

Watch the video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.