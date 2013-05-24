Here's The Protester Who Heckled Obama In The Middle Of His Big Speech On Terrorism [VIDEO]

Medea Benjamin

President Barack Obama was heckled during a major foreign policy speech Thursday when talking about closing Guantanamo Bay. According to multiple reports, the heckler was Code Pink protester Medea Benjamin.



Benjamin shouted at least three times and interrupted Obama’s speech. The second time she interrupted, Obama got irritated.

“Part of free speech is you being able to speak, but also me being able to speak. And you listening,” Obama said to applause.

Obama conceded, however, that she had a point.

“It’s worth being passionate about. Is this who we are?”

Here’s the video:

