Obama Heckled As 'Antichrist' At Hollywood Fundraiser

President Barack Obama was interrupted by a heckler at a fundraiser at the West Hollywood House of Blues Monday night who called Obama the antichrist.



A minute into his remarks, Obama was interrupted by a man shouting “the Christian God is the one and only true living God, the creator of Heaven and the Universe.”

“I love Jesus. Jesus Christ is God. Jesus Christ is the son of God,” the man continued while being dragged out by police and Secret Service agents. “Jesus Christ is god, Barack Obama is the antichrist!”

The audience booed the man, and chanted “four more years” to drown out his outbursts. Obama smiled uncomfortably, before trying to reunite the man with a jacket — before realising that in fact the jacket belonged to another audience member.

“First of all, I agree Jesus Christ is the Lord. I believe in that,” Obama said, before resuming his remarks. The adoring crowd repeatedly interrupted Obama with applause and shouts of “we love you.”

The event was Obama’s sixth fundraiser of a three-day West Coast campaign swing, and raised at least $250,000 for his reelection campaign.

