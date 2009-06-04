Obama: Healthcare Affordability Has To Come Before Universal Care

We’re still sceptical that Obama’s cut-costs-by-executive-fiat strategy will work when it comes to healthcare. And the fact that his plans have a lot of industry buy-in make us particularly sceptical. But we thought you’d be interested in checking out his letter to Sens. Ted Kennedy and Max Baucus, in which he makes clear that you must first solve the price issue if you’re going to address the coverage issue.



A lot of politicians are interested in putting the cart before the horse on this one. But if prices were to actually drop, the coverage challenge would get a lot easier, and we’re glad Obama recognises the order. (via The Atlantic)

Barack Obama Healthcare Letter



