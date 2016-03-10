President Obama is in 'excellent' health

White House Photo President Barack Obama eats a peach following a town hall meeting at Kroger’s Supermarket in Bristol, Va. on July 29, 2009.

Physician Dr. Ronny L. Jackson said President Barack Obama is in “excellent” health in a two-page report published Tuesday.

“All clinical data indicates that the president is currently very healthy and that he will remain so for the duration of his presidency,” Dr. Jackson wrote of America’s commander in chief.

Jackson noted that Obama’s health has improved from his last medical exam in 2014.

Obama, 54, lowered his weight by five pounds to 175 pounds. And he lowered his cholesterol from 213 to 188.

Here’s the highlights of the two-page report:

Weight of 175 pounds

Normal resting heart rate of 56bpm and normal blood pressure of 110/68 mm Hg

Obama “remains tobacco-free” with occasional use of nicotine gum

He “only drinks alcohol occasionally and in moderation”

He exercises daily with a focus on “aerobic fitness and resistance weight training”

His medications include: Nexium (as needed for acid reflux symptoms), Vitamin D supplements, Malarone (as needed for malaria endemic areas during global travel)

He has 20/20 vision

White House Photo President Barack Obama warms up before playing a basketball game at Fort McNair in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, May 9, 2009.

And here’s the full report:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.