How Barack Obama Really Feels About Mitt Romney

Viewers of the three presidential debates have noted that, more so than in past election cycles, President Barack Obama and Mitt Romney seem to have a real dislike for one another.



Obama tried to put that speculation to rest this week, telling NBC News’ anchor Brian Williams that the animosity between the two candidates is similar to that we have seen in past presidential campaigns where the two candidates were well acquainted.

“You can’t say that you’ve got a real relationship there,” Obama told Williams in an interview that aired Wednesday night. “I don’t think that [there’s] any relationship between me and Mitt Romney that’s different from previous presidential campaigns. I mean, John McCain I knew, because I had served with him in the Senate. But I think if you look at George Bush and John Kerry or George Bush and Al Gore or first President Bush and Bill Clinton, I don’t think anybody would say that while you were in the middle of a campaign that you felt deep affection for the other guy.”

“I think the American people understand that this is not about two individuals or even two political parties,” Obama added. “This is about two different visions for the country and how we are going to make sure that every single person in America who is willing to work hard is going to have a shot at a better life.”

Watch the interview below, courtesy of NBC News:



Visit NBCNews.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

