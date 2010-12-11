WATCH: Obama Walks Out On Presser With Bill Clinton! 'I'm Going To Take Off'





Bill Clinton just filibustered President Obama at his own presser.

While Bernie Sanders continued his epic filibuster of the tax compromise on the Senate floor, President Obama brought in big dog Bill Clinton to back his tax plan.

Then walked away when Bill Clinton wouldn’t give the mic back.

Obama: “I’m gonna take off.”

Bill Clinton is STILL GOING. (Update: 4:58pm…he seems to be done). Bernie Sanders, however, is still going.

It was a terrible visual to begin with — I’m not a wussy, here’s Bill Clinton to tell you why! — that just got so. much. worse.

Video below.

