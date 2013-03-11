Obama's America Has Created 621,000 Jobs

Since taking office in January 2009, President Obama has created 621,000 jobs on a net basis.



That’s according to the Bureau of labour Statistics’ establishment survey, which produces the non farm payrolls report.

To be clear, Obama spent the beginning of his Presidency stopping the bleeding. We’ve been in positive job creation territory since Fall 2010.

Here a chart of the monthly NFP reports from Bespoke Investment Group:

Photo: Bespoke Investment Group

