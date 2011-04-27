Obama Has Complied With Our Birth Certificate Document Request -- Now It's Sarah Palin's Turn

Two weeks ago, we called on the White House and Sarah Palin to release documents that would end two conspiracy theories that have obsessed the country in recent years (and wasted a ton of time).



The first theory is that President Obama was actually born in Kenya and therefore not eligible to be president.

The second theory is that vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin staged an elaborate hoax in which she lied to the country and pretended to be the biological mother of her son, Trig.

President Obama, we are happy to report, has now complied with our document request, releasing the original document on which his Hawaii birth certificate is based. (Thank you! The country appreciates this commitment to transparency.)

So now we renew our request to Sarah Palin: Please release medical records that show the circumstances of Trig’s birth, including his parentage.

