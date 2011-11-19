Obama Has A Bush Moment In Bali

Photo: CNN

President Barack Obama is in Bali today for a conference of South East-Asian nations, and like his predecessor he suffered from some door trouble while overseas.The famous incident when President George W. Bush used the wrong door after a press conference in China was replayed endlessly on comedy shows.



Obama and his party had difficulty opening a door to enter the official signing of a massive aircraft deal between Boeing and Indonesia’s Lion Air. Here’s what happened according to the pool report:

“On way into room, Potus and others at announcement pulled the doors to come in and they wouldn’t open. A Secret Service agent in the room jumped up and opened them for them. Delay was less than a minute. “How embarrassing!” Potus said after the door was opened and they were walking in.”

Since he was outside of the room, there is no video — but here’s the Bush video to give you an idea of how it might have gone down:



Read Also: Obama’s Playbook For Winning Reelection

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.