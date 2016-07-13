Obama criticised for gun-control comments during Dallas memorial speech

Oliver Darcy
Obama Addresses Interfaith Memorial Service For Fallen Dallas Police OfficersTom Pennington/Getty ImagesU.S. President Barack Obama delivers remarks during an interfaith memorial service, honouring five slain Dallas police officers.

President Barack Obama was criticised on Twitter for a statement about guns during a speech in Dallas aimed at honouring the victims of last week’s attack.

After delivering a set of unifying remarks, Obama veered into more controversial waters.

“It’s easier for a teenager to get his hands on a Glock than it is to get a computer or even a book,” the president claimed.

Obama also addressed the shooting deaths of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile last week, saying Americans of all walks of life should be able to understand the pain their families are experiencing.

The comments prompted conservatives, and some media observers, to knock the president.

 

NOW WATCH: Here’s what happened when Trump was asked about replacing Muslim TSA workers with veterans

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.