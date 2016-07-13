Obama criticised for gun-control comments during Dallas memorial speech

Tom Pennington/Getty Images U.S. President Barack Obama delivers remarks during an interfaith memorial service, honouring five slain Dallas police officers.

President Barack Obama was criticised on Twitter for a statement about guns during a speech in Dallas aimed at honouring the victims of last week’s attack.

After delivering a set of unifying remarks, Obama veered into more controversial waters.

“It’s easier for a teenager to get his hands on a Glock than it is to get a computer or even a book,” the president claimed.

Obama also addressed the shooting deaths of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile last week, saying Americans of all walks of life should be able to understand the pain their families are experiencing.

The comments prompted conservatives, and some media observers, to knock the president.

Agree or disagree, the second part of Obama’s speech polarising. Felt like a State of the Union for a moment based on who was applauding

— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) July 12, 2016

How am I surprised Obama would use a memorial for police to lecture about gun control and politics? He is the worst.

— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 12, 2016

….aaaand now Obama’s speech has veered into a political, divisive speech. Wow, what a strange turn after such unifying comments.

— Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) July 12, 2016

What a ridiculous claim about easy access to guns

— Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) July 12, 2016

This was a pretty good speech up until about 10 mins ago. Kind of a trash heap now.

— T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) July 12, 2016

Cops murdered by racist. Obama eulogizes them by lying about cops and gun control. What a nasty piece of goods.

— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 12, 2016

disliking Obama’s habit of giving divisive political speeches after tragedies is tantamount to hatred. https://t.co/VNqCHuux0K

— David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) July 12, 2016

