OBAMA: 'How Often Do 90 per cent Of Americans Agree On Anything?'

Courtesy of White House LiveMaking the case for strengthening the nation’s background check system for purchasing guns, President Barack Obama pointed Thursday to recent polls showing that nine out of 10 Americans offer support for the measure.



“How often do 90 per cent of Americans agree on anything?” Obama said at an event at the White House with family members of victims of gun violence.

“Shame on us if we’ve forgotten” about Newtown, Obama said. “I haven’t forgotten those kids.”

